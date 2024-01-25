GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police Commissioner reviews security for R-Day, imposes traffic restrictions

Kanthi Rana Tata visited the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium and enquired about the arrangements

January 25, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Dilli Rao (right), Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata (second from right) and other officers inspecting the security arrangements for Republic Day at IGMC Grounds in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata reviewed security arrangements for Republic Day (R-Day) celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on Thursday.

Mr. Kanthi Rana, along with the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Vishal Gunni and Ajita Vajendla, and other officers visited the ground and enquired about the arrangements and security to the VIPs, officers and the public. He conducted a trial run with the officers for the R-Day parade and gave them his suggestions.

Traffic diversions and restrictions would be imposed on M.G. Road (Bandar Road) and at major junctions as part of security, and to prevent traffic congestions. Parking spots have been allotted for the VIPs, school buses and other vehicles in wake of the R-Day celebrations.

Traffic proceedings on M.G. Road from Police Control Room (PCR) to Benz Circle would be diverted from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Vehicles would be diverted towards Eluru Road from PCR and the traffic coming from Benz Circle would be diverted towards Fakirgudem, Netaji Bridge and bus station. APSRTC buses will not be allowed from RTC ‘Y’ junction towards Benz Circle from from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

