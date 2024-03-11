GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police Commissioner reviews security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit in Vijayawada on March 12

March 11, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner Kranthi Rana Tata directs officials to step up security for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Police Commissioner Kranthi Rana Tata visited Krishna Lanka and other areas on Monday and enquired about the security arrangements being made for Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour to the city on March 12 (Tuesday)..

Mr. Kranthi Rana, along with the Chief Minister’s programme coordinator Talasila Raghuram, visited Ranigarithota in Krishna Lanka, and reviewed the security arrangements with the police officers.

The Police Commissioner said the Chief Minister will inaugurate a few projects in Vijayawada on March 12. He directed the officers to make traffic diversions and step up security along the river bund in wake of the Chief Minister’s tour.

Traffic diversions

Kanakadurga Varadhi will be closed during the Chief Minister’s visit, and traffic coming from Guntur to Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad should travel via Mangalagiri and Prakasam barrage.

All heavy vehicles proceeding from Eluru to Hyderabad will be diverted via Nuzvid, Mylavaram, G. Konduru and Ibrahimpatnam from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Similarly, traffic proceeding from Eluru to Chennai will be diverted via Gudivada, Pamarru, Challapalli, Avanigadda, Bapatla, Trovagunta and Ongole, the police said.

