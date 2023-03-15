ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner reviews security arrangements for Chief Minister’s visit to Tiruvur

March 15, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Inspects intermediate examination centres and asked to take measures to prevent malpractices

Rajulapudi Srinivas
NTR District Police Commissioner Kranthi Rana Tata on Wednesday reviewed the security arrangements for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Tiruvur in the district, scheduled on March 19.

Mr. Kranthi Rana inquired about the Chief Minister’s programme with MLA Rakshananidhi. He asked the police officers about the helipad, venue, checking at the junctions and culverts, and the bandobust in the town with Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) D. Mary Prasanthi and ACP Ramesh.

Visits exam centres

Earlier, the Police Commissioner visited the Intermediate examination centres in Maris Stella College and in S.R.R. College in Vijayawada, and reviewed the security at the centres.

He said that Section 144 would be in force at the examination centres, and asked the Education department and the centre staff to conduct the examinations strictly. The Police Commissioner directed the officers to take all steps to prevent malpractices.

Mr. Kranthi Rana visited the strong rooms and asked the staff to take all measures while shifting the question papers and the answer sheets. He directed the police officers to take measures to prevent mobs at the exam centres.

DCP (Administration) M. Sathi Babu, Central ACP Khadar Basha and other officers accompanied the Police Commissioner.

