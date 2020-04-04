Andhra Pradesh

Police Commissioner review situation at red zone

Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao visited the red zone area at Kummaripalem Centre, where a 55-year-old person died due to coronavirus in the State.

Mr. Tirumala Rao, along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Patil, West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Sudhakar and Bhavanipuram CI D.K. Mohan Reddy and other officials visited the area and enquired about the steps being taken to prevent the spread of virus.

He appealed to the locals to come forward voluntarily and undergo medical tests. In all, 16 persons tested positive in Vijayawada city, the Police Commissioner said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 10:58:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/police-commissioner-review-situation-at-red-zone/article31259733.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY