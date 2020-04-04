Police Commissioner review situation at red zone

Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao visited the red zone area at Kummaripalem Centre, where a 55-year-old person died due to coronavirus in the State.
Mr. Tirumala Rao, along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Patil, West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Sudhakar and Bhavanipuram CI D.K. Mohan Reddy and other officials visited the area and enquired about the steps being taken to prevent the spread of virus.
He appealed to the locals to come forward voluntarily and undergo medical tests. In all, 16 persons tested positive in Vijayawada city, the Police Commissioner said.
