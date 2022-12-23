Police Commissioner participates in Semi Christmas celebrations

December 23, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, along with other police officials, participated in the Semi Christmas celebrations at the Commissionerate here on Wednesday.

Mr. Kanthi Rana cut the cake and conveyed Christmas greetings to the officers and staff.

The Police Commissioner appealed to the officers to celebrate the festival with fervour. Deputy Commissioners of Police Vishal Gunni, D. Mary Prasanthi, Moka Sathi Babu, K. Srinivas and A.B.T.S. Udaya Rani and officers participated.

Later, Mr. Kanthi Rana distributed cakes to the staff of traffic, special branch and other wings and exchanged festival greetings.

