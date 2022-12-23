  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police Commissioner participates in Semi Christmas celebrations

December 23, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, along with other police officials, participated in the Semi Christmas celebrations at the Commissionerate here on Wednesday.

Mr. Kanthi Rana cut the cake and conveyed Christmas greetings to the officers and staff.

The Police Commissioner appealed to the officers to celebrate the festival with fervour. Deputy Commissioners of Police Vishal Gunni, D. Mary Prasanthi, Moka Sathi Babu, K. Srinivas and A.B.T.S. Udaya Rani and officers participated.

Later, Mr. Kanthi Rana distributed cakes to the staff of traffic, special branch and other wings and exchanged festival greetings.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.