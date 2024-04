April 08, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata offered Iftar party to Muslim brethren and the police officers of NTR District on Monday. Officers working in different zones and police stations, and Muslims attended the Iftar feast arranged at A Convention Centre. Mr. Kanthi Rana extended his Ramzan festival greetings on the occasion.