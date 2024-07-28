ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner offers ‘Ashadam Saare’ to Goddess Durga atop Indrakeeladri

Published - July 28, 2024 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

I prayed for the well-being of the police families and the people of NTR District, he says

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu and his family members offering 'Ashadam Saare' to Goddess Kanaka Durga, atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu offered ‘Ashadam Saare’ to Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi, on behalf of the NTR Police Commissionerate, on Sunday, July 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajasekhara Babu, along with the family members and the police officers, performed special pujas to the deity at the Raavi Chettu Centre in One Town area on the occasion.

The Police Commissioner carried the ‘Ashadam Saare’ from One Town police station to the Devastanam. The couple presented a saree, bangles, vermillion, turmeric and fruits to the deity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devastanam Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao and the temple priests offered ‘teertha prasadams’ to the Police Commissioner and other officers who performed special pujas in the temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajasekhara Babu, said that he prayed for the well-being of the police families and the people of NTR District.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Gautami Sali, A.B.T. Udaya Rani, T. Hari Krishna and the West Zone police officers accompanied the Police Commissioner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US