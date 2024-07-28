Police Commissioner offers ‘Ashadam Saare’ to Goddess Durga atop Indrakeeladri

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu offered ‘Ashadam Saare’ to Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi, on behalf of the NTR Police Commissionerate, on Sunday, July 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajasekhara Babu, along with the family members and the police officers, performed special pujas to the deity at the Raavi Chettu Centre in One Town area on the occasion.

The Police Commissioner carried the ‘Ashadam Saare’ from One Town police station to the Devastanam. The couple presented a saree, bangles, vermillion, turmeric and fruits to the deity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devastanam Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao and the temple priests offered ‘teertha prasadams’ to the Police Commissioner and other officers who performed special pujas in the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajasekhara Babu, said that he prayed for the well-being of the police families and the people of NTR District.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Gautami Sali, A.B.T. Udaya Rani, T. Hari Krishna and the West Zone police officers accompanied the Police Commissioner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.