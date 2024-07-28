GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police Commissioner offers ‘Ashadam Saare’ to Goddess Durga atop Indrakeeladri

I prayed for the well-being of the police families and the people of NTR District, he says

Published - July 28, 2024 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu and his family members offering 'Ashadam Saare' to Goddess Kanaka Durga, atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday.

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu and his family members offering 'Ashadam Saare' to Goddess Kanaka Durga, atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu offered ‘Ashadam Saare’ to Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi, on behalf of the NTR Police Commissionerate, on Sunday, July 28.

Mr. Rajasekhara Babu, along with the family members and the police officers, performed special pujas to the deity at the Raavi Chettu Centre in One Town area on the occasion.

The Police Commissioner carried the ‘Ashadam Saare’ from One Town police station to the Devastanam. The couple presented a saree, bangles, vermillion, turmeric and fruits to the deity.

Devastanam Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao and the temple priests offered ‘teertha prasadams’ to the Police Commissioner and other officers who performed special pujas in the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajasekhara Babu, said that he prayed for the well-being of the police families and the people of NTR District.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Gautami Sali, A.B.T. Udaya Rani, T. Hari Krishna and the West Zone police officers accompanied the Police Commissioner.

