NTR Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu met Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairperson A.R. Anuradha in Vijayawada on Thursday. Government issued orders appointing Ms. Anuradha, a retired Director-General of Police, as APPSC Chairman, a couple of days ago. Mr. Rajashekar Babu congratulated the new APPSC Chairman on the occasion.