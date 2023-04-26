ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner makes surprise visit to Suryaraopet police station

April 26, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inspecting the Suryaraopet police station during a surprise visit in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata made a surprise visit to the various wings of the police department as well as the Suryaraopet police station in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Mr. Rana inspected the offices of the Court Monitoring System (CMS), Special Branch and others located on the premises of the Suryaraopet Police Station.

He went through the records related to police station management, attendance, crime records and seized vehicles. He also inspected the computer room and lockup rooms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked the police station staff to treat the complainants and other visitors at the police station with respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US