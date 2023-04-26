Police Commissioner makes surprise visit to Suryaraopet police station

April 26, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata made a surprise visit to the various wings of the police department as well as the Suryaraopet police station in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Mr. Rana inspected the offices of the Court Monitoring System (CMS), Special Branch and others located on the premises of the Suryaraopet Police Station.

He went through the records related to police station management, attendance, crime records and seized vehicles. He also inspected the computer room and lockup rooms.

He asked the police station staff to treat the complainants and other visitors at the police station with respect.