ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner flags off awareness rally on road accidents in Vijayawada

Published - August 29, 2024 10:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Students from KBN College participating in the awareness rally about cybercrimes and road accidents, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Students should play a key role in enlightening the public on the prevention of road accidents and on cybercrimes, said Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajasekhar Babu. Students of KBN College, took out a bike rally here on Thursday, to create awareness among the public on the use of head gears and on following traffic rules to avoid accidents. Mr. Rajashekar Babu, asked the students to explain the public on cybercrimes, loan app agents, who were deceiving the public online.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I request the vehicle drivers to wear helmets and fasten seat belts. Drunken driving and rash and negligent driving should be avoided to prevent road accidents,” the Police Commissioner said.

Stating that the NTR Police have taken up a special drive to enlighten people on cyber offences, he asked the students to take part in the drive.

Deputy Commissioners of Police, T. Hari Krishna, K. Chakravarthy, ACP M. Raja Rao, and students participated in the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US