Police Commissioner flags off awareness rally on road accidents in Vijayawada

Published - August 29, 2024 10:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Students from KBN College participating in the awareness rally about cybercrimes and road accidents, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Students from KBN College participating in the awareness rally about cybercrimes and road accidents, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Students should play a key role in enlightening the public on the prevention of road accidents and on cybercrimes, said Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajasekhar Babu. Students of KBN College, took out a bike rally here on Thursday, to create awareness among the public on the use of head gears and on following traffic rules to avoid accidents. Mr. Rajashekar Babu, asked the students to explain the public on cybercrimes, loan app agents, who were deceiving the public online.

“I request the vehicle drivers to wear helmets and fasten seat belts. Drunken driving and rash and negligent driving should be avoided to prevent road accidents,” the Police Commissioner said.

Stating that the NTR Police have taken up a special drive to enlighten people on cyber offences, he asked the students to take part in the drive.

Deputy Commissioners of Police, T. Hari Krishna, K. Chakravarthy, ACP M. Raja Rao, and students participated in the programme.

