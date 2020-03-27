Police commissioner feeds city’s destitute

Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao visited rythu bazaars and shopping malls in the city on Friday and interacted with the supervisors to ascertain the availability of essentials and the methods of distribution.

The commissioner visited Spencers Mall and asked the staff to implement social distancing and provide home delivery of goods to customers. Mr. Tirumala Rao also enquired about rice, pulses, sanitizers, edible oil and other essentials at the stores.

Later, he visited a Rythu Bazaar arranged at AIIC Colony and sought to know the prices of vegetables. He advised vendors on safety precautions to be followed and said that customers too should be asked to follow the instructions of doctors on how to stay safe from the dreaded COVID-19.

The officer inspected the reception counter and the Patamata police station premises and asked the staff to maintain hygiene. Later, Mr. Tirumala Rao distributed food to beggars and homeless people at Benz Circle on the occasion.

“Shops which come under essential services will be kept open till 1 p.m. Public can buy medicines and other essential goods. We request the public to cooperate with the police and show their identity cards at the police posts,” the Police Commissioner said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Harshavardhan Raju and T.V. Nagaraju, Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P. Nagaraja Reddy, Traffic ACP Y.B.P.T.A. Prasad and other officers accompanied Mr. Tirumala Rao.