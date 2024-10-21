Police Commemoration Day observed in Kurnool, Nandyal and Anantapur

Tributes were paid to the police martyrs on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day in Nandyal, Kurnool and Anantapur districts, on Monday.

Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day in Nandyal, District Collector Rajakumari Ganeria lauded the services of the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The Collector participated in the programme along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana and took guard of honour from the Parade Commander.

Ms. Rajakumari Ganeria said that the police job is a respectable and responsible profession, where they strive for the protection of the people day and night.

SP Adhiraj Singh Rana said that they are taking up various welfare measures for the police personnel and added that ₹25,000 was offered for final rights to the families of police personnel who laid down their lives.

In Kurnool, District Collector P. Ranjit Basha, Principal Judge G. Kabardhi and SP G. Bindhu Madhav took part in the Police Commemoration Day programme.

Mr. Bindhu Madhav lauded the services of police in maintaining law and order and the security of the country. He said that 216 police personnel have laid their lives in the country from August 1, 2023 to September 31, 2024. He said they will take all steps to support the families of martyred police personnel and will resolve their problems.

In Anantapur, Range DIG Dr. Shemushi, District Collector V. Vinod Kumar, and SP P. Jagadeesh participated in the Commemoration Day programme.