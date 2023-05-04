ADVERTISEMENT

Police co-operative credit society celebrates centenary

May 04, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna district SP P. Joshua and others during the centenary celebrations of Krishna district police employees co-operative credit society at Machilipatnam on Thursday.

Krishna district police on Thursday celebrated the 100th foundation day of the Krishna district police employees co-operative credit society at Machilipatnam.

Superintendent of police and society chairman P. Joshua congratulated members of the society on the occasion. He said the society was established on March 8, 1923, for the welfare of the police personnel in the district.

The credit society was helpful to thousands of personnel, who required money for important occasions and emergencies. He said it was the largest employees’ credit society in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from lending money, the society helped build a women police waiting hall and renovate the tailoring centre, Spandana hall, police park and others in the district.

He said a hospital, equipped with an operation theatre, was being constructed by the society and it would be inaugurated within three months.

Society president G.V. Seshagiri Rao, secretary B. Ch. Kesavulu and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US