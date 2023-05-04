Police co-operative credit society celebrates centenary

May 04, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Krishna district police on Thursday celebrated the 100th foundation day of the Krishna district police employees co-operative credit society at Machilipatnam.

Superintendent of police and society chairman P. Joshua congratulated members of the society on the occasion. He said the society was established on March 8, 1923, for the welfare of the police personnel in the district.

The credit society was helpful to thousands of personnel, who required money for important occasions and emergencies. He said it was the largest employees’ credit society in the State.

Apart from lending money, the society helped build a women police waiting hall and renovate the tailoring centre, Spandana hall, police park and others in the district.

He said a hospital, equipped with an operation theatre, was being constructed by the society and it would be inaugurated within three months.

Society president G.V. Seshagiri Rao, secretary B. Ch. Kesavulu and others were present.