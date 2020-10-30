Police clarify on handcuffing row

GUNTUR

30 October 2020 23:06 IST

‘Some of the remand prisoners are facing serious criminal charges’

Amid a raging political controversy over some remand prisoners being handcuffed while they were being brought to Guntur sub-jail on October 28, a preliminary police investigation has pointed out 16 of the 42 remand prisoners being escorted by Armed Reserve Police, were accused of severe criminal offences, including charges of molestation, dacoity, and various charges under POCSO Act, and theft etc. In such cases, it becomes imperative for the police to hand cuff the remand prisoners as they can plan an escape from police custody or even launch an attack on the police themselves.

The police took 16 persons into custody at Krishnayapalem when they allegedly tried to obstruct and manhandle a section of farmers supporting the three-capital proposal. The men along with other remand prisoners were subjected to COVID-19 screening tests at Sattenapalli sub-jail and later brought to Guntur court on October 28.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party said that it condemns the police action and launched a five-day agitational programmes. On Friday, former Minister Nakka Ananda Babu led a protest by handcuffing himself along with other leaders.

Out of 42 remand prisoners being escorted by the Armed Police, 16 have been charged with various sections of Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act while they tried to obstruct and manhandle a section of Dalit farmers supporting the proposal to have three capitals.

‘Guidelines followed’

“The police have followed the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in toto while bringing remand prisoners with serious charges. But the department has taken action promptly suspending the six constables. The suspension has been revoked pending a departmental inquiry and we urge the people not to be carried away by such malicious propaganda aimed at tarnishing the image of the police,” said a senior police officer.