Police chiefs in South discuss security issues

The police chiefs of the southern States have discussed at length coastal security and threats through sea route and decided to ask the Centre for more help to step up security along the coastline.

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang, Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy, Kerala Head of the Police Force (HoPF) Lokanath Behera, Tamil Nadu DGP J.K. Tripathy, Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood and other officials participated in the webinar on Saturday.

Mr. Tripathy, while stating that steps were being taken to prevent terrorist activities in Tamil Nadu, appealed to his counterparts to share information on the terrorists in jails in other States.

The top police officers had a discussion on execution of Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) and Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) in the southern States.

Explaining the steps being taken to prevent drug mafia and peddling of ganja in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Sawang said that about 20,170 kg of ganja had been seized and many smugglers were arrested in the last 45 days.

Mr. Mahender Reddy, Mr. Praveen Sood and Mr. Lokanath spoke on COVID-19 and explained the measures being taken to prevent the spread of the disease. They also spoke on human trafficking, particularly trafficking of children and women, in different States.

Mr. Sawang said that police stood in the frontline in enlightening the people on the dos and dont’s to prevent coronavirus spread and had been doing a commendable job during the pandemic.

HOPFs of Puducherry and Lakshadweep, senior officers of Grey Hounds, Crime Investigation Department (CID), Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and other wings participated.