Police chase away migrant workers

Migrant workers staged a dharna at the Sub-Collector’s office here on Tuesday demanding that the administration arrange them transport facility to their respective States in view of the lockdown.

Around 300 workers hailing from Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana gathered in front of the office, as was their daily routine for the past several days, requesting the officials to arrange them transport.

‘Register online’

With the officials turning them back with an advice to get themselves registered online, the workers, most of them in the semi-literate bracket, offered resistance. As they continued to mob the premises, the police got into action and chased them away.

Meanwhile, the IFTU district leaders came forward to get them registered online.

Long waiting list

Clarity seems to elude even the official machinery, as the waiting list is already huge for transportation out of the district.

“Any further addition to the list is likely only after we send those who have already registered themselves with us,” said an official in the know of things, requesting anonymity.

A Shramik Express is expected to start from Tirupati on Wednesday, which may clear the backlog and facilitate subsequent inclusion of these migrant workers.