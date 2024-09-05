GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police, CERT-In and APFSL probing ‘hidden cameras’ case at Gudlavalleru Engineering College, says IGP

No camera has been found in washrooms or the girl’s hostel yet, says Eluru Range IGP G.V.G. Ashok Kumar

Published - September 05, 2024 09:24 pm IST - GUDLAVALLERU (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Investigation officers inspecting the Gudlavalleru Engineering College campus in Krishna district.

Investigation officers inspecting the Gudlavalleru Engineering College campus in Krishna district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police, in association with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) of Ministry of Information Technology, and Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL), are investigating the case of alleged installation of cameras in the girls’ washroom of Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College (GEC) in Krishna district, Eluru Range IGP G.V.G. Ashok Kumar has said.

Students of the college went on a flash strike and staged a protest on August 29, alleging that cameras were fixed in the dormitories and toilets in the girls’ hostel.

Eluru Range Inspector General of Police G.V.G. Ravi Prakash, along with Krishna district Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao, DSP K. Latha Kumari and other officers, visited the college on September 5 (Thursday).

The police and the special investigation team members clarified the doubts raised by the students, their parents and the members of the students’ unions.

“We met the students who raised several doubts and expressed concern over the hidden cameras at the Gudlavalleru Engineering College. The investigation officers spent around four hours with the parents and the students union leaders,”  Mr. Ashok Kumar told The Hindu.

Already, a team of women police officers including Ms. Latha Kumari, CI E. Ramanamma, Women Development and Child Welfare officers checked the dormitories and the toilets in the college in the presence of the students, he said.

“We have not found any hidden camera in the toilets or the girls’ hostel yet. A detailed investigation is on,” the IGP said.

Mr. Gangadhar Rao appealed to the students and their parents not to get panic as no ‘hidden cameras’ were found in the college. “We request the students not to believe in rumours and cooperate with the investigation officers,” the SP said.

