Police, Central forces conduct flag marches in sensitive areas ahead of elections

April 10, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KADAPA

The Kadapa police, along with the personnel of Central forces, are conducting flag marches to instill confidence among the voters for a free and fair elections.

Flag marches are being conducted in every constituency, covering all the villages identified as ‘sensitive’. The idea is to reach out to the localities where the voters are vulnerable to threats from influential groups during the elections.

As instructed by Kadapa Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal conducted a flag march in Kamalapuram Assembly constituency on April 10 (Wednesday). The personnel appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise without fear.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel took out a flag march in Vonipenta, Mittamanupalli and Thippareddypalli which have been identified as ‘critical villages’ in Mydukur constituency.

