Police caution public against illegal loan apps targeting unsuspecting victims

January 31, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

More than 10 people died reportedly due to the harassment of private loan app organisers in Andhra Pradesh in the last one year. A majority of them were employed in private organisations and in the unorganised sector and borrowed loans ranging between ₹5,000 and ₹30,000.

The apps mostly target people from middle class and poor families

A private employee, T. Rajesh (41), of Surayapalem village in NTR district is the latest victim in the continuing saga of atrocities of the loan app organisers. He ended his life unable to bear the harassment of the agents on Sunday.

A victim, preferring anonymity, explains how easily innocent people are lured into a debt-trap: “I got a link to my phone a few months ago. When I clicked it, an app opened and offered a loan. When I accepted the offer, it asked for Aadhaar, PAN and bank account numbers and other particulars. An hour later I received a message that ₹8,000 was credited into my account.”

Everything was fine till he got a call from the app organisers a week later. “After a week, an organiser of the app called me and I paid ₹3,000. Soon after, I made an online payment of ₹4,000. But the organiser said there was still a due of ₹6,000. I paid ₹3,000. But the agent said I had to pay more amount and started threatening me. He used abusive language and started sending objectionable massages,” the victim narrates.

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy says that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified about 600 unauthorised apps, and cautions the public against dealing with them.

“Eight persons died allegedly due to the harassment of illegal loan app organisers and agents in the State. Cases have been registered against the accused under Sections 384 IPC (Extortion), 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust), 306 (Abetment to Suicide), and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) besides various provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act-2002, and the Andhra Pradesh Money Lenders Act-2002,” he tells The Hindu.

“In all, 137 apps being operating from China and other countries have been identified, and an alert has been issued against using them. I request the public not to share photos, Aadhaar, PAN and other details with the app organisers,” he adds.

Helpline No. 1930

The police have registered more than 75 cases and arrested about 80 persons, working as organisers and agents for private loan apps. We have booked cases in NTR district, East Godavari, Kurnool, Guntur and other districts. Victims may call the toll-free No. 1930, and take the help of the police, if they face any such harassment. They may visit https://rbi.org.in/scripts/bs nbfclist.aspx to check the information related to loan apps, the DGP says.

NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata says the police have been creating awareness against illegal loan apps, and urges public not to open such apps and suspicious links. “We request the cooperation of the bankers to check the illegal operations of loan apps,” he adds.