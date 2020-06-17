Police bust ganja trade on Andhra-Chattisgarh border

KAKINADA

The gang procured ganja in Chattisgarh to transport to Telangana via Chintoor agency.

The Chintoor police arrested a gang while transporting 460 kilograms of ganja in a mini van from Chattisgarh to Telangana State through Andhra Pradesh border in Chintoor agency on Tuesday evening. It came to light on Wednesday.

The gang, led by a man from the Kunta area in the Chattisgarh State, was caught while it was transporting the ganja by covering it with a load of pumpkins in the mini van.

“Samolu Janga Reddy from Telangana State has been arrested while another accused Md. Abbas from Chattisgarh has been absconded. The search for the other members of the gang is on. 460 kgs of ganja and the vehicle have been seized,” Chintoor DSP Khadar Basha told The Hindu.

The gang was caught when it arrived at the Chatti check post on the Andhra Pradesh-Chattisgarh border. This the last check post on the Andhra-Telangana State border.

Mr. Basha has said that the gang was transporting the ganja to Telangana State. The police registered a case and investigation on.