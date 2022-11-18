Police bust fake currency racket in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district

November 18, 2022 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - GUNTUR

Accused admitted to hospital as he jumps from first floor of the building to avoid police; fake currency with face value of ₹10 lakh, printers, computer and note cutter seized

The Hindu Bureau

The police busted a fake currency racket and booked a case against Uddagiri Alekhya of Charlagudipadu village in Gurajala mandal in Palnadu district on Thursday.

The accused was charged with printing fake currency in the denominations ₹100, ₹200 and ₹500.

The police seized the fake notes, and the printers, computers and other equipment used in the illegal activity, Additional SP Bindu Madhav Garikapati told The Hindu.

“Fake currency notes with a face value of more than ₹10.7 lakh have been seized at a private house at the village. Two printers, one computer, and one note cutter have also been seized. We have also seized 29 bundles of ₹200 denomination, four bundles of ₹100 denomination, and nine bundles of ₹500 denomination,” Mr. Madhav said.

The accused was admitted to hospital for treatment as he jumped from the first floor of the building in a bid to avoid the police, Mr. Madhav said, and added that he could not be taken into custody as a result.

He said an FIR was filed against the accused, and investigation was on to know if anybody else was involved in the activity.

