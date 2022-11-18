  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police bust fake currency racket in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district

Accused admitted to hospital as he jumps from first floor of the building to avoid police; fake currency with face value of ₹10 lakh, printers, computer and note cutter seized

November 18, 2022 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police busted a fake currency racket and booked a case against Uddagiri Alekhya of Charlagudipadu village in Gurajala mandal in Palnadu district on Thursday.

The accused was charged with printing fake currency in the denominations ₹100, ₹200 and ₹500.

The police seized the fake notes, and the printers, computers and other equipment used in the illegal activity, Additional SP Bindu Madhav Garikapati told The Hindu.

“Fake currency notes with a face value of more than ₹10.7 lakh have been seized at a private house at the village. Two printers, one computer, and one note cutter have also been seized. We have also seized 29 bundles of ₹200 denomination, four bundles of ₹100 denomination, and nine bundles of ₹500 denomination,” Mr. Madhav said.

The accused was admitted to hospital for treatment as he jumped from the first floor of the building in a bid to avoid the police, Mr. Madhav said, and added that he could not be taken into custody as a result.

He said an FIR was filed against the accused, and investigation was on to know if anybody else was involved in the activity.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.