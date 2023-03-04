Police bust birthday party at Ibrahimpatnam, seize one-kilo ganja

March 04, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The NTR district police busted a ‘birthday party’ at Ibrahimpatnam in the early hours of Saturday and seized about one kg of ganja from the possession of the revellers, including 13 boys and three girls. Most of them are in their early 20s.

According to police, 16 youths were part of the birthday celebrations of one Sandeep of Vijayawada and one of them had escaped, while 12 boys were taken into custody. The three girls were let off after questioning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (West Zone) K. Hanumanth Rao, in a press conference at Ibrahimpatnam on Saturday, said the police received a tip-off about many youngsters boozing in a house in Santhi Nagar of the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rao said that the accused, who is currently on the run, tried to take away ganja with him upon sighting the police at the house. “We suspect him to be the supplier of the contraband,” he said.

It was found that the girls were roped in by the accused to cook food at the party, Mr. Rao said. “All the 12 youngsters are daily wage workers and technicians. None of them is a student. They will be booked under relevant sections,” Mr. Rao said. He said teams are formed to nab the ganja supplier who hails from Prasadampadu and investigate the source of the contraband.