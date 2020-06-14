Police bust ₹1.41 lakh cyber fraud in 2 days

CHITTOOR

14 June 2020 00:02 IST

The Chittoor cybercrime police on Saturday busted a cyber crime within 48 hours of its detection.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Saturday told reporters that a credit card holder at Palamaner town found that an amount of ₹1.41 lakh was siphoned off from his account on Thursday. Prior to the fraud, the victim got a call from an online fraudster that he would help improve the former’s credit score, which would help him in multiple ways, including reduction in credit repayment and fresh loans. Believing this, the victim had revealed certain important details pertaining to his account. In a few hours, the victim’s credit card was compromised and a large amount of money siphoned off.

Immediately, the victim launched a complaint with the Palamaner police, who in turn referred the case to Cyber Cell Inspector Ramesh. After an investigation, the fraudster was identified. The siphoned money was redeposited into the complainant’s account. An investigation is on.