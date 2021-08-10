Police bring Rajahmundry under drone surveillance

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

10 August 2021 23:26 IST

Move to ensure safety of women at public places, says SP

Urban SP Aiswarya Rastogi on Tuesday stated that the strategic and vulnerable areas have been brought under drone camera surveillance in order to prevent anti-social activities and ensure safety of women at public places across the city.

In an awareness meeting on the Disha police system held at Adikavi Nannaya University, Mr. Rastogi appealed to women to cooperate with the city police by utilising the Disha services, including the app.

“On the ground, special teams have been deployed to monitor the public places, schools, and college zones. The city is now under the drone camera surveillance,” he said.

Special drive

In a drive against drinking liquor in open and public places, the city police have imposed a fine on 1,500 persons in the past two weeks.

“At least 10,000 persons have been found violating the number plate guidelines of two-wheelers. We have imposed a fine on them. The drive will be intensified,” the SP said.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja said cash prizes ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 would be given to the women police who encourage more women to download the Disha app in the city and the Rajanagaram Assembly segment.

East Godavari Child Welfare Committee Chairperson B. Padmavathi and other police officials were present.