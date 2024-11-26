Police book YSRCP leader Chevireddy and others under POCSO Act

The Tirupati police have booked a case against former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The case has been slapped on the senior YSRCP leader for reportedly resorting to character assassination of a minor girl.

Apart from Mr. Bhaskar Reddy, an unconfirmed number of social media activists operating the YSR Congress Party’s social media handles and accounts on various platforms were also learnt to have been booked under the case, which pertains to the controversial posts circulated by the party’s accounts on the ‘rape’ of a minor girl in Yerravaripalem mandal of Tirupati district in the first week of November.

Taking a serious note of the ‘wild allegation’, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati) L. Subbarayudu had then warned those posting fake news and sharing unverified reports on social media platforms of ‘dire consequences’.

The girl was also made to undergo the required tests at the Government Maternity Hospital, which also confirmed that the rape charge was false. On the same day, even the girl’s father had pleaded to the media and politicians not to drag his minor daughter into the controversy and help them lead a peaceful life with dignity.

In one of his speeches made at that time that Mr. Bhaskar Reddy had mentioned about the ‘rape’ and had urged former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to his Chandragiri constituency to console the girl and her family.

The girl’s father has filed a complaint against those who had spread malicious information on his daughter through such fake posts. Armed with the medical report, the police filed a case against the former MLA. Mr. Bhaskar Reddy is learnt to be exploring legal options before him.