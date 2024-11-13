Police book Sri Reddy for posting ‘defamatory content’ against Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan

The Rajamahendravaram city police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act, 2000, against YSRCP supporter Sri Reddy on charges of posting defamatory content against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on social media.

The alleged defamatory content was uploaded on to various social network platforms before the General Elections 2024.

“A case has been registered against Ms. Sri Reddy for her posts published on various social network platforms against Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Bommuru police limits. The investigation is on,” In-Charge East Zone DSP Bhavya Kishore told The Hindu.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged against Ms. Sri Reddy by TDP supporter Majji Padma.