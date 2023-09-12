ADVERTISEMENT

Police book cases against Telugu Desam Party activists for violating prohibitory orders

September 12, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Responding to the bandh call given by the TDP, many party leaders staged dharnas and rasta rokos, though Section 144 and Section 30 of Police Act were in force.

The Hindu Bureau

The NTR- and the Krishna district police registered cases against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres, who violated the prohibitory orders and staged protests on September 11.

“About 15 cases have been registered against those who tried to disrupt law and order in NTR Commissionerate,” said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua on September 12 said the Gudivada police booked cases against the activists who staged protests violating the orders.

