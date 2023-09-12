Police book cases against Telugu Desam Party activists for violating prohibitory orders

September 12, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The NTR- and the Krishna district police registered cases against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres, who violated the prohibitory orders and staged protests on September 11.

Responding to the bandh call given by the TDP, many party leaders staged dharnas and rasta rokos, though Section 144 and Section 30 of Police Act were in force.

“About 15 cases have been registered against those who tried to disrupt law and order in NTR Commissionerate,” said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua on September 12 said the Gudivada police booked cases against the activists who staged protests violating the orders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.