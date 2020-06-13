Police book case against Yanamala, Chinarajappa

KAKINADA

13 June 2020 23:17 IST

The police on Friday night registered a case under SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 against seven persons, including former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and former Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, on charges of bid to perform the “second marriage” of the son of former Kakinada Rural MLA under Thondangi police limits in the East Godavari district.

The wedding being held at A.V. Nagaram was stopped by the police on the night of June 10. The Thondangi police have registered a case based on the written complaint by Manju Priya.

Thondangi Sub Inspector Ch. Vidhya Sagar said the cases were registered based on the complaint received by the Disha police station, Kakinada, on June 10.

On June 10, Ms. Priya reportedly approached the police seeking help to stop the reported wedding of her husband, Pilli Radhakrishna, with another girl at A.V. Nagaram village. Mr. Radhakrishna is the son of P. Anantha Lakshmi, former TDP MLA from Kakinada Rural.

According to police, Mr. Radhakrishna married Ms .Priya in 2011 and they have two children. However, his family allegedly did not “accept” the wedding.

“We stopped the second wedding of Mr. Radhakrishna with another girl on the night of June 10 based on the directives from the Disha police,” said Mr. Vidhya Sagar.

Ms., Priya alleged that Mr. Ramakrishnudu and Mr. Rajappa reportedly supported the wedding of her husband and were reportedly found at the wedding ceremony on June 10.

The other accused in the case include the complainant’s in-laws P. Anantha Laksmi and P. Satyanarayana. No arrest has been made so far and the investigation is on.