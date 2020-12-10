Andhra Pradesh

Police book case against website organisers

The Tirupati East police have booked a case against the organisers of the website — www.balajiprasadam.com — for offering to door-deliver the Tirumala Srivari laddu prasadam anywhere in the world.

The website started surfacing on the social media from December 6, raising many an eyebrow among the devout as well as the TTD circles.

With TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy directing the vigilance and IT wings to crack the whip, they got the website blocked the very following day.

Based on a complaint by the Vigilance Department, the police registered a case.

Meanwhile, the TTD informed the people on Thursday that anyone found circulating such baseless and unfounded messages pertaining to Tirumala or TTD on the social media platforms would have to face legal action.

