Police begin inquiry into stone-pelting incident on former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy

Special teams constituted to probe into the incident.

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
November 05, 2022 15:36 IST

Deputy police commissioner Vishal Gunni. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

NTR district police began an inquiry into the alleged stone-pelting incident on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy in which a security officer suffered an injury at Nandigama on November 4.

Miscreants reportedly pelted a stone on Mr. Naidu, who has Z-Plus category security, and it hit his Chief Security Officer (PSO). National Security Guards (NSG) who were at the spot immediately became alert and tightened security to him.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, who rushed to the spot inquired about the incident and reviewed security to the former Chief Minister. He spoke to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni and other officers deployed for the leader's roadshow.

“Special teams have been constituted to inquire into the incident. Security has been provided as per protocol for the VVIP from Vijayawada to Nandigama with different police parties,” Mr. Rana Said.

The DCP said that a comprehensive inquiry has been launched into the stone-pelting incident. “However, no complaint has been received,” Vishal said.

"Police are collecting the CCTV and video footage taken during the rally. We are trying to find out how the incident happened. The programme continued and went on peacefully after the incident,” the DCP told The Hindu on November 5.

