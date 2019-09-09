Police beef up security for Ganesh, Muharram processions tomorrow

With Muharram and Ganesh immersion falling on September 10, the Kurnool police are making foolproof security arrangements. Over 1,000 personnel would be present in the city on Tuesday, to ensure both processions go on without a hitch.

The Superintendent of Police, Fakeerappa Kaginelli, said that they had allocated two Additional Superintendents of Police, 10 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 33 circle inspectors, 56 sub-inspectors, 382 constables, 300 home guards, 10 special party squads, four APSP platoons, and four additional reserve platoons.

Cranes, lifeguards, and medical teams had also been arranged along with lighting, barricades, and public address systems to give out instructions. A joint command centre had also been set up along with other departments.

Peace meetings

“We have been conducting peace committee meetings with Muslim and Hindu community leaders in all the sub-divisions and police stations,” Mr. Kaginelli added. Three locations in the city had been identified for immersion and traffic would be diverted at seven places – big junctions with significant traffic.

The SP told The Hindu that they were carefully monitoring the proposed time of the events, and would allocate separate time slots for Ganesh and Muharram processions.