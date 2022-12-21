Police beef up security for A.P. CM Jagan’s visit to Edlapalli in Bapatla district

December 21, 2022 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal inspecting the security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit at Edlapalli on Tuesday.

The police have beefed up security for Chief Minister. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to AVR Zilla Parishad High School at Edlapalli village in Bapatla district on December 21 (Wednesday), where he will be launching the tablets distribution programme.

The police have deployed around 1,100 police personnel to ensure fool-proof security.

District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal on Tuesday conducted a trial run of the Chief Minister’s convoy on the 1.6-km route from the helipad to the meeting area, and gave instructions to the officers and staff.

He directed the officers to ensure that traffic diversions were executed properly and vehicles parked at the designated areas at the meeting venue. He also directed the officers to ensure a hassle-free entry and exit for the students and their parents. He also directed them to take all pre-emptive measures and ensure the successful completion of the Chief Minister’s tour.

