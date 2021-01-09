Police beef up security at inter-district borders

With a view to ensuring peace in and around the Lord Rama temple at Ramateertham and avoiding traffic snarls and protests on the Vizianagaram - Nellimarla - Ramateertham route, the police have beefed up security at all the inter-district borders.

The aim is to prevent the entry of political leaders and activists, who have of late been descending on the route in large numbers from various districts and resorting to protests in violation of Section 30 in force, following the recent desecration of the idol at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple located on the Ramateertham - Bodikonda - Neelachalam hills.

The police have set up a security point at the Rajapulova junction after observing that many political leaders have been coming from Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and other places.

Deputy Inspector General L.K.V. Ranga Rao and Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari directed the officials to prevent violence and ensure normal life for the people living in the area.

“The political leaders and people have to extend their support to the police since investigation into the vandalism is under way on the Neelachalam hill. The leaders should not provoke anyone by raising sensitive religious issues,” Mr. Ranga Rao said.