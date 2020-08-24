Police ‘beat up’ man and his son

ANANTAPUR

‘The victims were drunk and in possession of country liquor’

A man and his son were injured and admitted to a private hospital after they were beaten allegedly by a group of police personnel from the Peddavadaguru Police Station on Saturday night.

A resident of Chitra Chedu village, Nallayya, 45, and his son Bharat were allegedly bringing country liquor from a neighbouring village in an inebriated condition when a police party intercepted them in civilian dress.

In her complaint, Nallayya’s wife accused a head constable, a constable, and their vehicle driver of beating her husband and son, causing injuries to them on their heads and elsewhere.

They were shifted to Gafoor Hospital late in the night after providing first-aid at the Pamidi PHC. Their health condition was said to be stable.

When contacted, the Peddavadaguru SI said that one of their constables was also injured in the incident and was hospitalised.

‘Case booked’

“A complaint under Section 324 of the CrPC has been registered against the police personnel. An inquiry has also been ordered,” he said.