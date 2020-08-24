Police ‘beat up’ man and his son

A man and his son were injured and admitted to a private hospital after they were beaten allegedly by a group of police personnel from the Peddavadaguru Police Station on Saturday night.
A resident of Chitra Chedu village, Nallayya, 45, and his son Bharat were allegedly bringing country liquor from a neighbouring village in an inebriated condition when a police party intercepted them in civilian dress.
In her complaint, Nallayya’s wife accused a head constable, a constable, and their vehicle driver of beating her husband and son, causing injuries to them on their heads and elsewhere.
They were shifted to Gafoor Hospital late in the night after providing first-aid at the Pamidi PHC. Their health condition was said to be stable.
When contacted, the Peddavadaguru SI said that one of their constables was also injured in the incident and was hospitalised.
‘Case booked’
“A complaint under Section 324 of the CrPC has been registered against the police personnel. An inquiry has also been ordered,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath