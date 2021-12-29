Police attribute registration of more cases to higher awareness

Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu addressing the media in Tirupati on Wednesday.

TIRUPATI

29 December 2021 23:56 IST

Crime against women and children in Tirupati Urban police district increased in 2021

The year 2021 saw an increase in registration of cases of crime against women and children in Tirupati Urban police district, which the department attributes to the people’s heightened awareness and the department’s improved accessibility through ‘Dial 100’ and DISHA App.

Twenty-one cases of alleged rape were registered in 2019, which dipped to 16 in 2020, and rose to 26 in 2021, while POCSO cases stood at 24, 19 and 33 in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Cases of harassment and alleged outraging modesty of women also steadily rose from 169 in 2019 to 215 in 2020 that increased to 268 in 2021. Women and children were targetted even on the virtual front, as five child porn cases had their roots in Tirupati.

“We acted on time to nab six culprits and block 34 links/videos from the web”, said Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban), while revealing the year’s performance on Wednesday. The Alipiri police also removed a social media personality’s tampered videos, which were allegedly circulated for pecuniary benefits. The city also witnessed two cases of missing babies from Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, who were rescued based on technical inputs.

The Alipiri police nabbed a gang of eight persons in July for illegally converting international VoIP calls using SIM boxes. Another crime having international ramifications was busted when six persons of foreign origin, including two from China and four from Myanmar, were arrested for unauthorised stay. “About 244 foreigners are officially staying in Tirupati Urban now, 214 of them from China,” Mr. Naidu said.

More than ensuring traffic discipline, the e-challan helped the department rake in the moolah through hefty fines. The number of traffic violation cases doubled from 72,764 in 2020 to 1,48,247 in 2021, which includes triple riding, driving by minor, using cellphone while driving and not wearing masks.

Admitting that security cover for VIPs on Tirumala visit, political events and protest demonstrations consumed a chunk of man-hours, Mr. Naidu called cyber security, road safety and youth-oriented policing as his future priorities.