Police association seeks apology from Ayyanna Patrudu

‘Despite repeated warnings, the TDP leader is using unparliamentary language against the police personnel’

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Police Association on Thursday demanded an apology from former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu for his alleged derogatory comments against the police personnel during a protest at Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, State vice-president of A.P. Police Officers’ Association Swarna Latha said that Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu's comments are uncalled for and have hurt the sentiments of the police personnel. Despite repeated warnings, the TDP leader is continuing to use unparliamentary language against the police force, she alleged. He has been criticising the police personnel only to prove his existence, she said.

“We have submitted a representation to the SP, DGP and the Home Minister urging them to arrest Mr Ayyanna Patrudu immediately,” she added. “The TDP leader has also belittled Home Minister M. Sucharitha many times. He should learn to respect women first,” Ms. Swarna Latha said.

She also condemned Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu’s statement that the police are working for politicians. She said that police have been playing an important role in maintaining law and order in the State.

She remembered that during COVID-19, a number of personnel have died in the line of duty for the people. She also recalled that a police personnel had died in a rescue operation in Nellore during the recent floods.

Vice-president D. Lalitha, S. Sehagiri Rao and other members were present.