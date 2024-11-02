Police ask devotees to exercise caution while taking holy dip in canals, rivers in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

The Kurnool District Police have urged devotees to exercise caution while taking holy dips at waterbodies during the auspicious ‘Karthika’month. Large number of devotees throng Shaivaite temples across the district and take holy dip in the early morning hours in canals and rivers, particularly, Krishna and Tungabhadra.

Superintendent of Police G. Bindhu Madhav asked devotees to be cautious while going for a holy dip in flowing canals and deep waterbodies during early morning hours, particularly, when foggy conditions are there. He said those visiting canals and river banks with children, elderly people and women need to be extra careful.

Mr. Madhav said devotees in large numbers would place the lamps on banana stems to float in the water, during the auspicious month, and take a holy dip at Vinayak Ghat in Kurnool city, Sri Kalva Bugga Rameshwara Temple at Orvakal, Sri Brahmaguneswara Sivalayam at Veldurthi and on the banks of Tungabhadra river and said steps were being taken to ensure the festivities pass off without any unfortunate incidents.

“Police bandobust would also be arranged at important points as people throng river banks,” the SP said and asked the devotees to follow the directions and suggestions of the Police for incident-free festivities.

