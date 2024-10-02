ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest two, recover 37 stolen cars in Kadapa

Published - October 02, 2024 09:15 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

SP V. Harshavardhan Raju displaying the 37 stolen cars recovered from two persons in Kadapa on Wednesday.

The Kadapa police arrested two persons and recovered 37 cars stolen by them on Wednesday.

Nimmakayala Venkata Sasidhar Reddy (38) and Shaik Jeelani (31), both hailing from Nabikota area of Kadapa, had the habit of taking cars on rent from strangers, including some travel operators, with a promise to pay hefty amounts. Sasidhar had also posed as a government officer in the past and projected huge revenues by running the car on rent for government staff on official trips.

The fraud came to light when Dinne Veerendar lodged a complaint with the Kadapa Taluk police station on September 25 that the accused had taken three of his cars, paid rent for two months and absconded later. Upon investigation, the police found that the duo had played the same fraud with several people and pledged as many as 37 cars, valued at ₹2 crore, without returning them to their respective owners.

Sasidhar worked for two years in a prominent car manufacturing company and resigned citing health reasons. In order to maintain the same standards of living, he resorted to such fraud activities, said Kadapa Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Harshavardhan Raju, while producing the recovered cars at a media conference.

