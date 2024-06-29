GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest two persons in Palnadu rape-murder case

Updated - June 29, 2024 07:33 am IST

Published - June 29, 2024 07:32 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Palnadu police on Friday, in connection with the extortion, rape and murder of a woman at Oppicherla village in Karempudi police station limits of the district. The crime occurred on June 26. 

Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said that they lodged the case under Sections 302, 376 (D), 382 r/w 34 IPC at Karempudi police station, and added that the accused have been identified as Ramavath Babu Naik, 35, and Banavath Balu Naik, 35.

The deceased, who ran a small grocery shop from her residence and occasionally sold illicit liquor, lived alone following disputes with her husband. Previously, a case had been registered against her by Karempudi police for selling illegal liquor.

The SP said that the deceased had rented a house of hers to Babu Naik. He would frequently visit her place for a drink. On the night of June 26, Babu Naik and his relative Balu Naik reportedly went to the deceased’s house for drinks. There, a dispute arose between them, and the accused allegedly hit the deceased on the head with a pestle, dragged her to the back room, and allegedly raped her. They decamped with her earrings and some money from the shop, police said.

