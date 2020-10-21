Police arrest three for murder of police clerk

VIJAYAWADA

21 October 2020 01:00 IST

Two of the accused had come from Hyderabad, says CP

Police claimed to have solved the murder of Ganjiganti Mahesh, who worked at the Police Commissionerate, on October 10 in the city.

Three persons were arrested for Mahesh’s murder, police said. They were identified as B. Saketh Reddy, J. Gangadhar (both from Hyderabad) and M. Radhakrishna Reddy, an auto-rickshaw driver from Vijayawada. Another accused, identified as Sandeep of Tenali, is absconding, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said.

Police said Saketh Reddy had opened fire on Mahesh and two of his friends Dinesh and Hari Krishna when the latter were having drinks at a bar on October 10. Mahesh, who worked as a clerk, was killed on the spot, police said, adding that they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivasulu said Saketh Reddy, who hails from Kadapa, and Gangadhar of Eluru, were living in Hyderabad. Sandeep, who was staying at a hostel in Hyderabad, befriended Saketh Reddy and Gangadhar, and asked them to accompany him to Vijayawada in order to help him reach a settlement with a rival and also to plan a kidnap.

Saketh Reddy procured a 7.65 mm pistol and 12 rounds of bullets for ₹45,000 from Gaya in Bihar in August this year.

On October 10, the three accused came to Vijayawada with the weapon and checked into a hotel. In the evening, they engaged an auto-rickshaw, owned by Radhakrishna Reddy, and went to a bar where Mahesh and his friends were already having drinks.

Police suspect that Saketh Reddy had an altercation with Mahesh, and in a fit of rage, opened fire.

Saketh Reddy fired nine rounds in all, killing Mahesh on the spot and injuring Hari Krishna and Gangadhar. Mahesh’s mobile phone, which was retrieved by the police in order to aid their investigation, was completely damaged.

“We have collected CCTV footage and call data in the case as evidence,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-II) Vikranth Patil said.

Mr. Srinivasulu appreciated ACP Sk. Sharfuddin, CIs M. Prabhakar and E. Bala Murali Krishna and other officers who helped crack the case.

“Police are probing the case from other angles too, including money, settlements and if any other persons were involved in the killing. We are also probing whether the gang was planning to kidnap someone,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.