Police arrest seven persons in connection with realtor’s murder case

November 22, 2022 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

The police have arrested seven persons in connection with the murder case of Jangam Chanti Babu (25), a realtor hailing from Nadendla mandal in Palnadu district. The remains were exhumed from Bommuluru graveyard, in Krishna district, and police have sent the samples for Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Rayapati Venkanna has been named the main accused in the case.

Police said that Chanti Babu befriended Venkanna, a property offender, while dealing with a property dispute in Nadendla mandal. Venkanna reportedly asked Chanti Babu to convert some jewellery which he had stolen into cash.

Chanti Babu allegedly misappropriated about 330 grams of gold, which came to the notice of Venkanna. Irked over this, Venkanna allegedly kidnapped Chanti Babu on September 16 last year. Venkanna and the other accused allegedly brought Chanti Babu to a hotel on Besant Road in Vijayawada and beat him to death. The accused then buried the body at Bommuluru village in Krishna district, the police said.

Chanti Babu’s family members lodged a missing complaint with the police. Meanwhile, Venkanna also tried to kill Chanti Babu’s uncle, who was pursuing the missing case with the Nadendla police, said Palnadu SP Y. Ravishankar Reddy.

An attempt to murder case was registered in which the role of Venkanna was confirmed. Police arrested Venkanna who reportedly confessed to have killed Chanti Babu.

