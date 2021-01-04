Police arrest agitating BJP leaders at Ramateertham

BJP leaders staging a protest at Ramateertham temple on Sunday.

VIZIANAGARAM

04 January 2021 00:09 IST

Party demands their immediate release

The police on Sunday arrested BJP State Executive Committee member N. Eswara Rao and 12 others, who had been protesting at Ramateertham for the last six days seeking the immediate arrest of those involved in the desecration of Lord Rama’s idol at the 400-year-old Sri Kodandapani temple a few days ago.

The police took them into custody in the early hours of the day to “protect law and order” at Ramateertham, which turned into a political war zone on Saturday with the visit of YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, and BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav.

With Ministers for Municipal Administration and Endowments B. Satyanarayana and V. Srinivasa Rao scheduled to visit the temple at 11 a.m., the police arrested Mr. Eswara Rao and other leaders.

The BJP, while condemning the arrests, demanded that they be released immediately as the agitation had been peaceful since December 28.