Police arrest accomplice of fake certificate kingpin

The Anantapur police on Wednesday arrested yet another accomplice of fake certificate racket kingpin Glenn Bricks and recovered seven fake certificates.

Pamidi Town police inspector Srinivasulu told The Hindu that 35-year-old Nettam Dhanunjaya Naidu, a real estate agent and agriculturist from Vidapanakal in Anantapur district, was arrested while trying to hand over the fake certificates to a man named Gautam.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Gautam had paid ₹50,000 to Dhananunjaya after being approached by Glenn Bricks (51) and an accomplice, who is absconding, for providing him engineering degree certificates. Dhanunjaya, Bricks and the other associate had allegedly planned to share the money after giving Gautam the fake certificates.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the activities of the fake certificate gang by Anantapur police has thrown up several startling revelations, with key accused Bricks, hailing from Guntakal, revealing the names of several senior police officers who have benefited from his racket and have even allegedly managed to get desired postings and transfers.

Police are still in the process of ascertaining the repercussions of the fake certificates supplied by Bricks, and the extent of his dealings in the State.

Sources said that Bricks, who was arrested on February 1 and remanded to judicial custody, has divulged key information regarding some Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and Sub-Inspectors (SIs) who have taken fake certificates from him and even some DSP-rank officers who are reportedly close to him.

Sources said that it would be difficult to trace all those who have procured fake certificates from Bricks, who has allegedly been running the racket for over two decades. An internal inquiry has reportedly been launched to verify if any police officials have been in cahoots with Bricks, who along with his driver Panchanam Madan (26) is wanted in several cases in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Police officials probing the case refused to reveal further details about the cases.