Police arrest 58-year-old woman for son’s murder

Analysis of call records helped them crack the case

Prakasam police announced a breakthrough into the case of a missing person named K. Narasimha Rao here on Friday.

Narasimha Rao (35) of Dubagunta village near Kandukur had gone missing some four months ago, leaving the police baffled as to his whereabouts.

Their investigations hit a dead end until they finally got a tip-off on August 8, hinting at the role of the missing man’s mother behind his disappearance.

Three teams were formed to investigate the tip-off. Police also began tracking the phone calls made by Narasimha Rao’s mother after she failed to give satisfactory replies to the questions posed to her by investigating officers as to what transpired with her son before his disappearance.

A detailed technical investigation then revealed that Narasimha Rao was murdered by a contract killer, hired by none other than his mother, police said.

The woman was identified as Lakshmamba (58). Police arrested the woman as well as eight other persons for their involvement in the murder.

“Analysis of Call Data Records (CDR) made by the IT core team and field-level investigation undertaken by Kandukur police revealed that Narasima Rao was murdered by a rowdy-sheeter named Raghava Rao at the behest of the deceased man's mother Lakshmamaba, who was reportedly vexed by her son’s persistent harrasment,” Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told reporters here on Friday.

Police said that the accused had struck a deal for ₹1.70 lakh and paid ₹50,000 as advance and another ₹55,000 for doing away with her son’s body. Police exhumed the body of the deceased and recovered a knife, axe, crowbar and spade used to commit the offence.

Producing the nine arrested persons before the media, the SP said that they were on the lookout for one more person in connection with the murder. The other eight accused were identified as Raghava Rao (30), Peraiah (49), Sk.Sheriff (29), Mahendra (28), Chinna Malakondaiah (33), Karunakar (28), Ramanaiah (65) and Malyadri (63).